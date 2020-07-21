ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $380.00 to $485.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ServiceNow traded as high as $442.00 and last traded at $441.53, with a volume of 695031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $421.81.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. OTR Global lowered ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.81.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total value of $5,809,372.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,062,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total value of $72,493,044.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 294,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,352,617.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 355,684 shares of company stock worth $126,374,135. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $403.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.47. The stock has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a PE ratio of 131.37, a PEG ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

