Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $700.00 to $716.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $664.86 and last traded at $661.73, with a volume of 16273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $644.06.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on REGN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $584.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $568.50.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 579 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.50, for a total transaction of $370,849.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,354,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 2,380 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.48, for a total value of $1,507,682.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,067 shares in the company, valued at $27,915,563.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,582 shares of company stock worth $119,765,789 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% in the first quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4,727.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 22,739 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 93,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,212,000 after acquiring an additional 45,751 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $616.60 and a 200 day moving average of $501.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

