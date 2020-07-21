Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Eight Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$7.10 to C$9.25. The company traded as high as C$9.59 and last traded at C$9.51, with a volume of 863242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.01.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SVM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$6.80 price objective on Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Stephen Paul Simpson sold 6,400 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.35, for a total value of C$53,432.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 869,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,259,148.02. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 10,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total value of C$95,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$573,600. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,665.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.01.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$25.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.95 million. Research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

