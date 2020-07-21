Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $155.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Tractor Supply traded as high as $143.84 and last traded at $143.84, with a volume of 27451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.77.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $116.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,138 shares of company stock worth $29,705,277 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,577,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

