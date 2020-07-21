Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Down 0.4% Following Insider Selling

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $14.87, approximately 395,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 55,658,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

Specifically, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 40,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 580,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,572,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph Theodore Lukens, Jr. purchased 36,765 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $103,677.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 679,798 shares of company stock worth $12,155,552. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WKHS shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Workhorse Group from $12.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 2.64.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 293.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 508,935 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth $852,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 100.8% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 485,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 243,800 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

