TMX Group (TSE:X) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$148.00 to C$150.00. The stock traded as high as C$141.20 and last traded at C$141.17, with a volume of 50883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$137.96.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$105.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

In other TMX Group news, Director Sylvie Rheaume sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.50, for a total transaction of C$627,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,417,500.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$132.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$120.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion and a PE ratio of 31.17.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$220.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$219.43 million. Analysts forecast that TMX Group Ltd will post 6.3399999 earnings per share for the current year.

TMX Group Company Profile (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

