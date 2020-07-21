MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $40.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions traded as high as $38.86 and last traded at $38.78, with a volume of 30442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.61.

MTSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 11,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $357,114.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,500.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $35,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,778. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.