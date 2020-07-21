Cascades (TSE:CAS) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.50. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Cascades traded as high as C$16.18 and last traded at C$16.08, with a volume of 177572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.85.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAS. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cascades currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.80.

Get Cascades alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Dominic Doré sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$73,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$256,228. Also, Director Mario Plourde sold 87,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.50, for a total transaction of C$1,177,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,814,088.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,623 shares of company stock worth $22,721 and have sold 367,624 shares worth $5,096,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.00.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cascades Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cascades (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.