Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $11.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lundin Mining traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 76734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LUNMF. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

