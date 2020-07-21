Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $27.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Echo Global Logistics traded as high as $24.52 and last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 101501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ECHO. BidaskClub raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,429,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,407,000 after purchasing an additional 120,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 82,574 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,339,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 450,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 194,661 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.58 million, a PE ratio of 76.81, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

