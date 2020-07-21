Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $135.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences traded as high as $136.26 and last traded at $133.94, with a volume of 561347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.52.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $1,757,910.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,884.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $225,385.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,162 shares of company stock worth $13,536,820 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,478,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,217,000 after buying an additional 296,167 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,920,000 after buying an additional 256,002 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,629,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,308,000 after buying an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,967,000 after buying an additional 219,045 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.75 and a 200 day moving average of $106.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

