Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Virtu Financial traded as high as $26.58 and last traded at $26.39, with a volume of 1853116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIRT. ValuEngine cut Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $159,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,669,062 shares in the company, valued at $265,471,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Grano sold 10,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $246,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,510,133 shares of company stock valued at $286,546,536. 58.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 184.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 291,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 188,733 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,371,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 115.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 387,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 207,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.55 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 176.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.