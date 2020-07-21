Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Trading Up 10.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s share price was up 10.1% during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $175.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Atlassian traded as high as $191.55 and last traded at $190.32, approximately 2,791,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,931,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.86.

TEAM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atlassian from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,771,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,157,000 after buying an additional 484,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,343,000 after purchasing an additional 212,795 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,177,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,077,000 after purchasing an additional 365,225 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,325,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,638,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,906,000 after purchasing an additional 235,661 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.62.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.22 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

