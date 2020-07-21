Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 7.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $3,201.36 and last traded at $3,196.84, 7,558,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 5,201,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,961.97.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, China International Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,859.28.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,594.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,763.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,250.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

