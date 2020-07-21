Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 7.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $3,201.36 and last traded at $3,196.84, 7,558,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 5,201,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,961.97.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, China International Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,859.28.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,594.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,763.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,250.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

