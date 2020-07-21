SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading 7.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $4.80 to $5.10. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. SunPower traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.35, 5,556,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 4,089,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SunPower from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SunPower from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on SunPower from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.68.

In other SunPower news, Director S.A. Total bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $27,729.00. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in SunPower by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 392,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 118,204 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

