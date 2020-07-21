Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Trading Up 6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) were up 6% during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $2.25 to $2.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.86, approximately 2,958,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,120,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,159,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after buying an additional 8,505,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 137,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25,122 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $2,253,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 258.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 109,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 79,052 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1,542.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76,404 shares during the period. 35.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.79.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Turquoise Hill Resources had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $130.66 million during the quarter.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

