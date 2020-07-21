Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Trading Up 6.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $16.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sutter Rock Capital traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.31, 1,716,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 625% from the average session volume of 236,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSSS. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Sutter Rock Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sutter Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sutter Rock Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch acquired 25,000 shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $153,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,486,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,265,120.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch acquired 6,669 shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $60,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,866,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,795,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 300,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,086. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a market cap of $266.37 million and a P/E ratio of -14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative net margin of 1,111.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Sutter Rock Capital Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

