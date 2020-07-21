Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Trading Up 6.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $16.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sutter Rock Capital traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.31, 1,716,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 625% from the average session volume of 236,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSSS. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Sutter Rock Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sutter Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sutter Rock Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch acquired 25,000 shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $153,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,486,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,265,120.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch acquired 6,669 shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $60,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,866,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,795,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 300,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,086. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a market cap of $266.37 million and a P/E ratio of -14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative net margin of 1,111.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Sutter Rock Capital Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Sutter Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutter Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Adamis Pharmaceuticals
Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Adamis Pharmaceuticals
DURECT Target of Unusually High Options Trading
DURECT Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on BioXcel Therapeutics
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on BioXcel Therapeutics
Traders Buy Large Volume of Callaway Golf Call Options
Traders Buy Large Volume of Callaway Golf Call Options
Investors Purchase High Volume of BGC Partners Put Options
Investors Purchase High Volume of BGC Partners Put Options
Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Johnson Controls International
Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Johnson Controls International


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report