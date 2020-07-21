Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 1.00

Media coverage about Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Evans & Sutherland Computer earned a news impact score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

ESCC opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 million, a P/E ratio of -23.80 and a beta of -1.25.

Evans & Sutherland Computer Company Profile

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

