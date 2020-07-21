Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:ANPC) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 28th

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Anpac Bio-Medical Science’s (NASDAQ:ANPC) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, July 28th. Anpac Bio-Medical Science had issued 1,333,360 shares in its initial public offering on January 30th. The total size of the offering was $16,000,320 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the expiration of Anpac Bio-Medical Science’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of ANPC opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52. Anpac Bio-Medical Science has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $12.18.

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Anpac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Adamis Pharmaceuticals
Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Adamis Pharmaceuticals
DURECT Target of Unusually High Options Trading
DURECT Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on BioXcel Therapeutics
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on BioXcel Therapeutics
Traders Buy Large Volume of Callaway Golf Call Options
Traders Buy Large Volume of Callaway Golf Call Options
Investors Purchase High Volume of BGC Partners Put Options
Investors Purchase High Volume of BGC Partners Put Options
Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Johnson Controls International
Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Johnson Controls International


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report