HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -2.40

Headlines about HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HDFC Bank earned a media sentiment score of -2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $65.38.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 19.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HDFC Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

