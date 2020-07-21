Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of -4.80

Media stories about Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dalata Hotel Group earned a daily sentiment score of -4.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.85) price target on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of DAL opened at GBX 268.25 ($3.30) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 281.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 306.92. Dalata Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 147.37 ($1.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 502 ($6.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $498.23 million and a PE ratio of 6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65.

In other Dalata Hotel Group news, insider Elizabeth McMeikan purchased 3,400 shares of Dalata Hotel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,962 ($12,259.41).

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

