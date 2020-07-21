I-Mab’s (NASDAQ:BDTX) Lock-Up Period To End on July 28th

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

I-Mab’s (NASDAQ:BDTX) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, July 28th. I-Mab had issued 10,586,316 shares in its public offering on January 30th. The total size of the offering was $201,140,004 based on an initial share price of $19.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. I-Mab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.72. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $46.25.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that I-Mab will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About I-Mab

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Adamis Pharmaceuticals
Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Adamis Pharmaceuticals
DURECT Target of Unusually High Options Trading
DURECT Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on BioXcel Therapeutics
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on BioXcel Therapeutics
Traders Buy Large Volume of Callaway Golf Call Options
Traders Buy Large Volume of Callaway Golf Call Options
Investors Purchase High Volume of BGC Partners Put Options
Investors Purchase High Volume of BGC Partners Put Options
Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Johnson Controls International
Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Johnson Controls International


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report