General Electric (NYSE:GE) Earning Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about General Electric (NYSE:GE) have been trending negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. General Electric earned a daily sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the conglomerate an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected General Electric’s score:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Cfra lowered shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

GE opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

