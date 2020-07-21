Reviewing Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) & Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK)

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and Solera National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturgis Bancorp $24.69 million 1.29 $4.93 million N/A N/A Solera National Bancorp $11.49 million 3.27 $3.56 million N/A N/A

Sturgis Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and Solera National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturgis Bancorp 20.86% N/A N/A Solera National Bancorp 28.54% N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sturgis Bancorp and Solera National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Solera National Bancorp beats Sturgis Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Sturgis Bank & Trust, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage, automobile, savings and CD, personal, auto and recreational vehicle, commercial real estate, equipment and machinery, and government supported loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage life, mortgage accidental death, and mortgage disability insurance products; and other personal banking services, such as private banking, cashier checks, wire transfers, money orders, foreign drafts and foreign currency, overdraft protection, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides Internet and phone banking, Internet bill pay, direct deposit, Visa check card, merchant, CDARS, and remote deposit capture services; and wealth management and investment brokerage advisory services, as well as cash management services and e-statements. The company has branch offices in Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, South Haven, Sturgis, Three Rivers, and White Pigeon in Michigan. Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Sturgis, Michigan.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, fraud, business debit card, and cash management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

