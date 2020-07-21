Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) and HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) Head to Head Review

Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) and HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Techtronic Industries and HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Techtronic Industries N/A N/A N/A HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR 2.60% 3.82% 2.31%

0.6% of Techtronic Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Techtronic Industries and HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Techtronic Industries $7.67 billion 2.55 $614.90 million N/A N/A HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR $5.81 billion 1.52 $150.89 million $1.45 58.46

Techtronic Industries has higher revenue and earnings than HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR.

Volatility and Risk

Techtronic Industries has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Techtronic Industries and HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Techtronic Industries 0 2 0 0 2.00 HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Techtronic Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Techtronic Industries beats HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care and appliances in Hong Kong, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers industrial power tools, industrial power equipment, power tool accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, accessories, professional tools, do-it-yourselfer (DIY) power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands. It also provides cleaning solutions, including uprights, stick vacuums, and hard-floor cleaners under the HOOVER brand; vacuums, steam mops, floor machines, air purifiers, and other cleaning products under the ORECK brand; cleaning products across various floor care categories under the VAX brand; and uprights, sticks, and hand vacuums under the DIRT DEVIL brand. In addition, the company trades in outdoor power equipment products, household electronic and electrical products, and floor care products; manufactures plastic parts, metallic parts, and electronic products; holds investment and intellectual properties; and offers inspection services. Further, it is involved in the research and development activities; and design, manufacture, and supply of products under a contract manufacturing basis for other brands, distributors, and retailers. The company serves DIY, professional, and industrial users in the home improvement, repair, maintenance, construction, and infrastructure industries. Techtronic Industries Company Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR Company Profile

Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. manufactures and sells functional materials, and advanced components and systems in Japan and internationally. The company provides semiconductor related materials, such as chemical mechanical planarization slurry, high heat resistant fine polyimides, photosensitive insulation coatings, die bonding pastes and films, epoxy molding compounds, liquid encapsulants, cleaning sheets, high heat resistant coating materials, map molding support tapes, release sheets, and dicing films; and display and touch panel related materials, including anisotropic conductive films, transparent conductive transfer films, and adhesive films for displays. It also offers photovoltaic related materials comprising conductive films; advanced films, RFID tags, foam products, and food wrap films; lithium-ion batteries materials, carbon brushes, and ceramics; resins, adhesives and tapes, and electrical insulating materials; base and process materials for printed wiring boards (PWBs); and white epoxy molding compounds for LED reflectors. In addition, the company provides automotive products consisting of molded plastics, poly-sheets, carbon sliding materials, SPD films, protective films, automotive batteries, and powder metal products; and industrial batteries and capacitors, as well as electrical equipment, including DC power supply units and systems, and uninterruptible power supply products. Further, it provides PWBs, such as high layer PWBs, high density multi wiring boards, and PWBs for IC testers; allergy diagnostic kits, tear total IgE detection kits, in-vitro diagnostic kits, and exosomal mRNA isolation kits, as well as regenerative medicine contract development and manufacturing services; and golf carts. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd.

