Financial Review: Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) & Frontline (NASDAQ:FRO)

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) and Frontline (NYSE:FRO) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontline has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Frontline’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million 0.17 N/A N/A N/A Frontline $957.32 million 1.57 $139.97 million $0.82 9.32

Frontline has higher revenue and earnings than Grindrod Shipping.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grindrod Shipping and Frontline, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindrod Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00 Frontline 1 1 5 0 2.57

Grindrod Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $11.55, suggesting a potential upside of 288.89%. Frontline has a consensus price target of $11.57, suggesting a potential upside of 51.44%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than Frontline.

Profitability

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Frontline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A Frontline 23.46% 20.41% 8.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Grindrod Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Frontline shares are held by institutional investors. 48.1% of Frontline shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Frontline beats Grindrod Shipping on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 6 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of 8 owned tankers and 2 long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Singapore.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

