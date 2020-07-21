Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First Quantum Minerals (FM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE: FM) in the last few weeks:

7/20/2020 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$15.00 to C$17.00.

7/20/2020 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$17.50.

7/15/2020 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$14.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$15.00.

7/8/2020 – First Quantum Minerals was given a new C$10.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from C$11.00 to C$14.10.

6/19/2020 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from C$16.00 to C$18.00.

6/11/2020 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from C$9.00 to C$11.00.

6/9/2020 – First Quantum Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a C$12.20 price target on the stock, up previously from C$8.50.

6/9/2020 – First Quantum Minerals was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$10.50.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$13.00 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals Limited has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$14.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.00.

Get First Quantum Minerals Limited alerts:

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Limited will post 0.1701218 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.