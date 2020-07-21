Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First Quantum Minerals (FM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE: FM) in the last few weeks:
- 7/20/2020 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$15.00 to C$17.00.
- 7/20/2020 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$17.50.
- 7/15/2020 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$14.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2020 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$15.00.
- 7/8/2020 – First Quantum Minerals was given a new C$10.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2020 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from C$11.00 to C$14.10.
- 6/19/2020 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from C$16.00 to C$18.00.
- 6/11/2020 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from C$9.00 to C$11.00.
- 6/9/2020 – First Quantum Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a C$12.20 price target on the stock, up previously from C$8.50.
- 6/9/2020 – First Quantum Minerals was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$10.50.
Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$13.00 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals Limited has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$14.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.00.
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Limited will post 0.1701218 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
