$415.11 Million in Sales Expected for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) to post $415.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $423.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $410.10 million. Stitch Fix reported sales of $432.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stitch Fix.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

SFIX stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.66 and a beta of 2.97.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $462,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $988,261.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,826.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,791 shares of company stock valued at $13,428,654 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stitch Fix (SFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.