Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €45.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been given a €45.00 ($50.56) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €48.67 ($54.68).

ETR:STM opened at €45.50 ($51.12) on Tuesday. Stabilus has a 12 month low of €28.62 ($32.16) and a 12 month high of €64.55 ($72.53). The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €47.34 and a 200-day moving average price of €46.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

