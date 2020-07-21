Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Legal & General Group (LGEN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Legal & General Group (LON: LGEN) recently:

7/15/2020 – Legal & General Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 295 ($3.63) to GBX 290 ($3.57). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Legal & General Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 273 ($3.36). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Legal & General Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 202 ($2.49). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Legal & General Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to a “buy” rating.

6/23/2020 – Legal & General Group is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 263 ($3.24) price target on the stock.

6/22/2020 – Legal & General Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

6/17/2020 – Legal & General Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/17/2020 – Legal & General Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 242 ($2.98) price target on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Legal & General Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 227.40 ($2.80) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 224.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 236.78. Legal & General Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 324.70 ($4.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion and a PE ratio of 7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £1,869.24 ($2,300.32). Also, insider Toby Strauss purchased 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £2,748 ($3,381.74). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,842 shares of company stock worth $589,428 over the last 90 days.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

