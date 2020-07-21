Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canadian Natural Resources (TSE: CNQ):

7/15/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$24.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$24.00.

7/8/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$32.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$30.00.

6/24/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$25.00.

6/22/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$29.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$29.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$23.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.65. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$42.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46.

Get Canadian Natural Resources Ltd alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.29). The firm had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.93 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 183,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.91, for a total value of C$4,565,704.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,959,540.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.