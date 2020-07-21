Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,500 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) has been given a GBX 5,500 ($67.68) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.15) price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 3,200 ($39.38) to GBX 3,600 ($44.30) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($54.15) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,525.33 ($55.69).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 4,941 ($60.80) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of GBX 44.87 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,152 ($63.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,566.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,110.45.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,372 ($53.80), for a total transaction of £582,525.28 ($716,865.96).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

