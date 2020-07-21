Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.96 Million

Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) to report $33.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.30 million to $38.08 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $142.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $303.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $263.51 million to $344.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $429.75 million, with estimates ranging from $413.07 million to $440.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America raised Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $551.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,197,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

