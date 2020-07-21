International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) will report sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $5.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 133,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF stock opened at $128.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

