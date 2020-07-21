Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AMED has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark raised Amedisys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.93.

Shares of AMED opened at $216.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $218.94. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.45 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $428,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total value of $152,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,755.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,081 shares of company stock valued at $6,939,248. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.1% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,428 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

