CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CSWI. Sidoti cut their target price on CSW Industrials from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded CSW Industrials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $70.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.82. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $81.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.92.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 11.89%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $171,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,203.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Perry bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.68 per share, with a total value of $348,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,921.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 32.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 87.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

