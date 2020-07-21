Brokerages Expect ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will post sales of $357.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $348.50 million to $366.00 million. ePlus posted sales of $381.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.15 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

PLUS stock opened at $75.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $986.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.11. ePlus has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 100.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after buying an additional 81,061 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 16.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

