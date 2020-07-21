Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research downgraded Henry Schein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.98. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,414,000 after purchasing an additional 837,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,668,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,827,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,383,000 after acquiring an additional 51,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,134,000 after acquiring an additional 281,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,233,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

