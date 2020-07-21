$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) will post $1.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $986.55 million to $1.01 billion. Insperity reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 310.00% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSP. Roth Capital cut their price target on Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $131,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $68,978.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSP. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 19.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $47,591,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.30. Insperity has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $144.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

