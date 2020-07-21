Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised Gentex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra reduced their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gentex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Get Gentex alerts:

GNTX stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 24,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 47,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 70,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 190,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.