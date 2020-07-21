$686.19 Million in Sales Expected for TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) will post $686.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $685.30 million to $687.08 million. TRI Pointe Group reported sales of $697.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TRI Pointe Group.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $595.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.91 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.67. TRI Pointe Group has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $18.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,112,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,605,000 after buying an additional 423,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,477,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,033,000 after buying an additional 83,220 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,710,000 after buying an additional 1,162,244 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,376,000 after buying an additional 1,697,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,875,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,216,000 after buying an additional 872,693 shares during the period.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRI Pointe Group (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.