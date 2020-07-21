Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (RR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON: RR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/17/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 564 ($6.94) price target on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC was upgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 400 ($4.92) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 387 ($4.76).

7/14/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/10/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 245 ($3.02) to GBX 210 ($2.58). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 357 ($4.39) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 460 ($5.66).

6/18/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

6/11/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 460 ($5.66) price target on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 573 ($7.05) to GBX 528 ($6.50). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 264.80 ($3.26) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 302.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 437.37. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 899.60 ($11.07).

In other news, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 366 ($4.50) per share, for a total transaction of £980.88 ($1,207.09). Insiders purchased a total of 965 shares of company stock worth $294,276 over the last quarter.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

