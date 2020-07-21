Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (RR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON: RR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/17/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 564 ($6.94) price target on the stock.
- 7/16/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC was upgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 400 ($4.92) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 387 ($4.76).
- 7/14/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/10/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 245 ($3.02) to GBX 210 ($2.58). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 357 ($4.39) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 460 ($5.66).
- 6/18/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.
- 6/11/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 460 ($5.66) price target on the stock.
- 6/10/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 573 ($7.05) to GBX 528 ($6.50). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 264.80 ($3.26) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 302.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 437.37. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 899.60 ($11.07).
In other news, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 366 ($4.50) per share, for a total transaction of £980.88 ($1,207.09). Insiders purchased a total of 965 shares of company stock worth $294,276 over the last quarter.
