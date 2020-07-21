Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Royal Dutch Shell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Royal Dutch Shell’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RDS.A. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of RDS.A opened at $32.41 on Monday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $64.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.10.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $60.96 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.