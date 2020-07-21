SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $10.80 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ SILV opened at $10.08 on Monday. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 288,836 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter worth $79,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

