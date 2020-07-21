Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Summit Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

SUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Longbow Research lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.90.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $17.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.71. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.47 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,110,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after acquiring an additional 130,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,344,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,331 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 38.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,309,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,647,000 after acquiring an additional 922,911 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 176.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 52,729 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $97,246.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,864 shares in the company, valued at $174,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.