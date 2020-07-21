Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ballard Power Systems’ Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:BLD)

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Sunday, July 5th.

Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of C$49.61 and a 52 week high of C$2.32.

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$32.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.22 million.

In other Ballard Power Systems news, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 6,667 shares of Ballard Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.47, for a total transaction of C$129,806.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$58,410. Also, Senior Officer Robert Randall Macewen sold 25,000 shares of Ballard Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.65, for a total transaction of C$466,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,238,251.50. Insiders have sold a total of 54,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,049 in the last quarter.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

