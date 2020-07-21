Silvercrest Metals Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (TSE:SIL)

Silvercrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Silvercrest Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Silvercrest Metals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Silvercrest Metals alerts:

Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.04).

TSE:SIL opened at C$13.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Silvercrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$4.50 and a 52-week high of C$13.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.68.

Silvercrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.