MRC Global (MRC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. MRC Global had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect MRC Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRC opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $475.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.52 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRC. Northland Securities began coverage on MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MRC Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on MRC Global from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.78.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

