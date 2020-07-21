Barnes Group (B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Barnes Group to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Barnes Group has set its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.20-0.30 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.20-0.30 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Barnes Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:B opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Barnes Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.93.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

