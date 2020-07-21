AFLAC (AFL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect AFLAC to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AFLAC to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. AFLAC has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AFLAC from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

